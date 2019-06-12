Watch Jessie Reyes, 6LACK Perform ‘Imported’ on ‘Colbert’

Jessie Reyes stopped by The Late Show to perform her single “Imported” along with collaborator 6LACK, who appears on the track. Accompanied by a live band, Reyes took the stage alongside 6LACK to offer a moody rendition of the sultry number.

In the clip, the pair toss lyrics back and forth before joining up for the chorus. The track, initially released in April, deals with an insecure relationship as Reyez croons, “Hi, my name is not important/I’m not from here, I’m imported/I drink liquor like it’s water/Hope my liver can afford it.”

“Imported” comes off Reyez’s forthcoming album, which has yet to get an official release date. The singer is touring this summer ahead of the release, including stops at Firefly Music Festival and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival. Reyez also recently performed “live” in Netflix film Someone Great, with her song “Great One” included on the soundtrack, and collaborated with Eminem on his album Kamikaze.