Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Carnival-Themed Video for ‘Medicine’

Jennifer Lopez throws a very chic carnival in her music video for new single “Medicine,” creating a dynamic freak show in monochrome white (and glitter).

In the clip for the track, which features French Montana, Lopez takes on various roles, first as a fashionable fortune teller, then in a glittering, all-white cowgirl outfit on the carousel. At points Lopez dances inside the moving carousel as backup dancers, also dressed in all white, strike poses on the horses. There’s also pole dancing, Lopez strutting her stuff on a glowing catwalk and a strong woman. French Montana comes in towards the end of the clip, clad in a white suit, to drop his featured verse (at one point while having removed his head).

“Medicine” dropped earlier this month as the singer’s debut release of the year. Lopez and Montana previously collaborated on 2014’s “Same Girl” and “I Luh Ya Papi.”

Lopez will head out on her first tour in six years this summer. The tour, It’s My Party: The Live Celebration, celebrates the singer and actrress turning 50 this year. The tour kicks off with two shows on June 7 and 8 at the Forum in Inglewood, California and wraps in Miami, Florida with performances on July 25 and 26 at American Airlines Arena.

Along with the music video for “Medicine,” Lopez also released an introduction video to her newly refreshed and revamped YouTube channel. In the short clip, the singer promises content that reveals “more of Jennifer the person,” including her writing songs and dealing with being a mom.