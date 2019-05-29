×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next How Getting Weird Made ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ TV’s Best Superhero Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Jennifer Hudson Honor Aretha Franklin at Pulitzer Prize Ceremony

The singer performed the Queen of Soul’s “Amazing Grace”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singer Jennifer Hudson sings "Amazing Grace" in tribute to Aretha Franklin, who received a special music citation during the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University, in New YorkPulitzer Prize - Winners Luncheon, New York, USA - 28 May 2019

Jennifer Hudson sang "Amazing Grace" in tribute to Aretha Franklin at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony.

Bebeto Matthews/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson made a surprise appearance at the Pulitzer Prize awards ceremony in New York City to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin. The singer offered a rousing version of “Amazing Grace” at annual Pulitzer Prize luncheon at Columbia University’s Low Memorial Library, which honored the 103rd class of Pulitzer winners.

In April, Pulitzer announced it would be awarding Franklin, who died last year, a posthumous special citation “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” Franklin is one of only a few musicians to receive the Pulitzers’ Special Citation for the arts and she is the first individual female musician to take the honor. Previous winners include Rodgers & Hammerstein, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Bob Dylan and, most recently in 2010, Hank Williams.

Hudson almost didn’t make it to the ceremony after being stuck in the Midwest due to bad weather. As a tribute to the Queen of Soul, she decided to brave an all-night road trip to New York. Hudson told the Associated Press, “I looked up and I thought, ‘You know what, it’s like Aretha’s spirit is in me. She didn’t believe in flying, she would drive.’ I got here in time, five minutes early to sing, because I wasn’t going to miss it. Honey I said, ‘If I got to walk, if I got to crawl, I’m going to get there.’ And here I am — so it’s in my heart.”

Hudson will play Franklin in an upcoming biopic of the singer’s life for MGM. The film, Respect, is being written by Oscar-winning Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri and directed by Liesl Tommy. Hudson was hand-picked by Franklin to star in the film. She said in a statement, “It is an absolute honor to be a part of bringing Ms. Franklin’s story to audiences who adore her around the world. She is one of the most iconic and talented artists of all time and what a dream come true it is to portray her extraordinary life on screen. I could not be more excited to be working alongside Liesl Tommy, a brilliant and thoughtful director, who is no doubt the perfect choice to lead the film.”

Related

THE ANDY WILLIAMS SHOW -- Aired 5/4/69 -- Pictured: Aretha Franklin (Photo by Fred A. Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Aretha Franklin Posthumously Awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation
'Amazing Grace' Review: The Gospel According to Aretha Franklin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad