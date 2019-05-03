×
Rolling Stone
Watch James Taylor Revisit 'Carolina On My Mind' on 'Colbert'

The singer-songwriter brings back his memorable track on the late night show

James Taylor performed his classic 1968 hit “Carolina On My Mind” on “The Late Show,” accompanied by a group of backup singers and his live band. Taylor led the way, plucking the iconic track on his acoustic guitar and letting his (still impressive) voice carry across Colbert’s stage. In the clip, Taylor expands the song, bringing the track to a poignant climax alongside his musicians.

“Carolina On My Mind” comes off Taylor’s 1968 self-titled debut album. Taylor’s most recent album, Before This World, was released in 2015. In 2016, Taylor told Rolling Stone that the best part of his success is connecting with fans. “Just being able to make music for a living,” he said. “I have an audience that supports me and my band, and they like to be in each other’s company. It’s the totality of the experience. It’s like the Grateful Dead.”

Taylor is currently in the midst of a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. He will also perform the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, MA  July 3 and 4.

