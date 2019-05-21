Watch James Corden and Céline Dion Recreate ‘Titanic’ in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Céline Dion joined James Corden for a special Las Vegas edition of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show. The singer, who is currently performing in Caesars Palace, went through a series of her classic songs, including “My Heart Will Go Home,” and took the opportunity to learn everyone’s favorite children’s tune “Baby Shark.”

In the clip, Corden pulls up to Caesars Palace and ask Dion to show him around town. “Well I just have a day off once a year and you called me on that day,” Dion quips. She then begins to respond to all of Corden’s questions with songs. “I have to say, you really have a song for every moment,” the host says. As they drive, the pair take on some of Dion’s biggest hits, including “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night” and “Because You Loved Me.”

Later, the duo start singing the famous “Titanic” theme, but Corden doesn’t think it feels big enough. “I think I’ve got an idea, follow me,” Dion replies, taking him to Bellagio Hotel and Casino, where they recreate one of the film’s best moments on a replica ship in the fountains. They go all out with costumes and a replica Heart of the Ocean blue diamond necklace, and Corden even dons a Leonardo DiCaprio wig.

Dion’s residency at Caesars Palace runs through June 8, 2019. The singer will embark on her “Courage” world tour beginning September 18th in Quebec City, with stops across the U.S. and Canada. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” shersaid in a statement. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album … coming later this year.” Tickets are on sale now.