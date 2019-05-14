Watch James Bay’s Emotional Performance of ‘Bad’ on ‘Colbert’

James Bay appeared on The Late Show to perform his recent single “Bad,” a track that comes off the singer-songwriter’s new EP Oh My Messy Mind. The performance featured a solo Bay onstage in a dim spotlight, playing guitar and singing the evocative, moody tune. In the clip, Bay gives the song his all, offering a raw, impassioned rendition of the song.

The musician released Oh My Messy Mind as a surprise this month. Bay has been dropping new music since early this year, but didn’t announce the EP ahead of its release. His first new music, a follow-up to last year’s album Electric Light, came in February with “Peer Pressure,” a track featuring a collaboration with Julia Michaels. Bay said of the song, “I think it can be easy to stay very guarded in life, and not let anybody in, past your personal armor. These guards we all put up every day for different reasons. In writing ‘Peer Pressure’ Julia and I wanted to talk about how, when the right person comes along, they can break through any armor and with love, get straight to you. It’s about that person who, no matter how much of a guard you hold up, finds their way through to you.”

As well as Bad, I want to share a new EP with you called Oh My Messy Mind. It features Peer Pressure and a few new tracks. I really hope you like it x https://t.co/iYM9N1BLGz pic.twitter.com/nZXADbchRa — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) May 10, 2019

Bay is on tour in the U.K and Europe through August, opening for Ed Sheeran. Tickets are on sale now.