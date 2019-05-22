Watch Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos Perform ‘Go Where You Wanna Go’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their collaborative cover “Go Where You Wanna Go.” The classic tune, by the Mamas and the Papas, comes off the soundtrack to upcoming Laurel Canyon music documentary Echo In the Canyon.

In the performance, the track takes on a gritty rock feel thanks to the band’s rollicking performance. In a second clip, the musicians also perform the Mamas and the Papas’ “Dedicated to the One I Love,” where Castrinos, a former member of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, takes the lead on vocals, with Dylan jumping in to duet.

The soundtrack to Echo In the Canyon will be released May 24th via BMG, the same day the film opens in Los Angeles. Director Andrew Slater also helmed the soundtrack, which features covers by Beck, Cat Power, Josh Homme, Fiona Apple, Norah Jones, Eric Clapton, Regina Spektor, Neil Young and Stephen Stills.

Echo In the Canyon, a film that explores the “California sound,” features extensive interviews with Tom Petty (to whom the film is dedicated), David Crosby, Brian Wilson, Jackson Browne, Roger McGuinn, Michelle Phillips, Ringo Starr and more. It will open in New York City May 31st, with a country-wide release slated for June.