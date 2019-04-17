Watch Jade Bird Perform ‘I Get No Joy’ on ‘Fallon’

U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird hit the stage at The Tonight Show to perform her acoustic rock single “I Get No Joy.” The lively performance of track, which comes off Bird’s self-titled debut album, underscored its message of trying to remember to enjoy the moment.

In the clip, Bird sings and plays acoustic guitar alongside her live band, really giving the vocals her all as she wails the chorus. She transforms her voice into a impassioned howl on the lines “All the words my mother said/can’t seem to get them out my head/everything becomes everything/you live, you learn, you love, you’re dead.”

The singer’s debut album, produced by Simone Felice and David Baron, dropped April 19 via Glassnote. She will open for Jason Isbell and Father John Misty’s co-headlining tour in June.

Bird told Rolling Stone last year that she wanted her music to have as much variety as possible, saying, “No artist is one-dimensional. I get the sense that if I push myself now and if I create a million different-sounding songs – I just feel that’s going to be such a set-up for my ability in the future.”