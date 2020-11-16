 Watch Jack Black Undulate and Prance to 'WAP' - Rolling Stone
Watch Jack Black Undulate and Prance to ‘WAP’

Clad in just a tiny red bathing suit, the School of Rock star kicks, twerks, and twirls through a spewing fountain

Actor Jack Black poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The nation woke Monday to myriad strange things. The bad news: Our current president is once again claiming to have won an election he lost by a landslide. The good(?): Jack Black has attempted to do the dance from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s video for “WAP.”

Clad in just a tiny red bathing suit, the School of Rock star kicks, twerks, and twirls through a spewing fountain in his brief TikTok video, which loops endlessly, hypnotically into oblivion. That’s all one really needs to say. It just must be seen to be understood.

The wake of a contentious election is actually the best time to release such a spectacle. After Cardi and Megan dropped the delightfully lewd ode to female pleasure, Conservative politicians took it upon themselves to police our collection eardrums by expressing their anger at the song. Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro led the effort, reading out the (censored) lyrics in a flat affect that had the internet at large laughing. There was also a series of hilarious self-owns related to his seeming lack of knowledge of how the female body works.

Shapiro has yet to comment on Black’s performance. His silence is deafening.

