Watch Jack Black, Tom Morello Bowl at Ronnie James Dio Charity Event

Jack Black, Tom Morello, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Tool’s Adam Jones were among those that took part in this year’s Bowl for Ronnie, an annual charity event that raises money for the late metal singer’s Ronnie James Dio Shut Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

“Ronnie James Dio, huge influence on me, and a personal friend,” Black said at the fourth annual event. “Miss him terribly. Greatest heavy metal singer of all time and such a sweet, genuine dude. Great person to hang with, so lucky to have known him for the time that I did. And this is an opportunity to celebrate him and I wouldn’t miss it.”

Morello told Loudwire at the Studio City, California event, “I didn’t really know Ronnie that well, but I’m a huge fan of his work and anything we can do to honor his memory and support finding a cure for cancer, I’m happy to do it. I own my own bowling ball and I will come and bowl for Dio anytime.”

Former Guns N’ Roses member Gilby Clarke, Dio Disciples drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren and radio host Eddie Trunk were also on hand for the charity event. Dio’s widow Wendy Dio bestowed a check for $61,000 to the UCLA School of Dentistry, which is developing a non-invasive saliva test to help detect cancer, Loudwire reported.