Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Gibson Hazard Is 22 and Making Surrealist Videos for Drake Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Jack Black, Tom Morello Bowl at Ronnie James Dio Charity Event

“Greatest heavy metal singer of all time and such a sweet, genuine dude,” Tenacious D singer says of Dio rocker at “Bowl for Ronnie” event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jack Black, Tom Morello, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Tool’s Adam Jones were among those that took part in this year’s Bowl for Ronnie, an annual charity event that raises money for the late metal singer’s Ronnie James Dio Shut Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Ronnie James Dio, huge influence on me, and a personal friend,” Black said at the fourth annual event. “Miss him terribly. Greatest heavy metal singer of all time and such a sweet, genuine dude. Great person to hang with, so lucky to have known him for the time that I did. And this is an opportunity to celebrate him and I wouldn’t miss it.”

Morello told Loudwire at the Studio City, California event, “I didn’t really know Ronnie that well, but I’m a huge fan of his work and anything we can do to honor his memory and support finding a cure for cancer, I’m happy to do it. I own my own bowling ball and I will come and bowl for Dio anytime.”

Former Guns N’ Roses member Gilby Clarke, Dio Disciples drummer Simon Wright and keyboardist Scott Warren and radio host Eddie Trunk were also on hand for the charity event. Dio’s widow Wendy Dio bestowed a check for $61,000 to the UCLA School of Dentistry, which is developing a non-invasive saliva test to help detect cancer, Loudwire reported.

In This Article: Jack Black, Ronnie James Dio, Tom Morello

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad