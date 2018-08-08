Watch J. Cole Spit Triumphant New Freestyle ‘Album of the Year’

J. Cole unveiled a triumphant new freestyle, “Album of the Year,” which finds him spitting over the beat to Nas and the Bravehearts’ 2001 track, “Oochie Wally.”

Simon David directed the video for “Album of the Year,” which captures J. Cole spitting the cut in various locations, like inside a graffiti-tagged tunnel and outside a gas station convenience store. Over the hypnotizing flute loops of “Oochie Wally,” J. Cole unravels an array of boasts and punchlines like, “Reporting to you live from the International Space Station/ I probably vacation on Mars/ The flow is out of this world and so is the bars/ Blow the facade right off of your squad/ Lil rappers, I love you, but you ain’t shit til you got offers in Prague.”

In the video description for “Album of the Year,” J. Cole seemed to suggest the track would appear on a new project, writing, “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off.”

J. Cole released his most recent album, KOD, in April. The rapper will kick off a sprawling North American tour in support of the record August 9th in Miami, Florida.