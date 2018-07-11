Watch Interpol’s Frenzied Trip Through Mexico in ‘The Rover’ Video

Interpol present a wild and somewhat meta journey through Mexico in the new video for “The Rover.” The track is the first from their upcoming album Marauder.

“The Rover” stars Girls and The Punisher actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach as a spiritual vagabond, with the viewer the companion on a fast-paced, often-trippy voyage that includes stops to witchcraft markets and sightseeing stops.

The video breaks the fourth wall when Moss-Bachrach’s character interrupts Interpol’s press conference to announce Marauder; that actually occurred at the album announcement in Mexico, leading fans to speculate why the actor suddenly appeared mid-press conference without warning to press foreheads with Interpol singer Paul Banks.

Marauder, Interpol’s first album since 2014’s El Pintor, is out on August 24th via Matador Records. Dave Fridmann, known for his psychedelic studio work with the Flaming Lips and Mercury Rev, produced the album. One day before Marauder’s arrival, Interpol will embark on a six-week trek in support of the LP.