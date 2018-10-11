Watch Idina Menzel Belt Chilling ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ Cover

Idina Menzel unveiled a stunning cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The track will appear as a bonus song on the singer’s upcoming album, Idina: Live, which arrives October 12th.

Menzel’s version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” boasts a simple piano arrangement that’s bolstered perfectly by an organ that sifts in as the song builds. Fittingly, the barebones instrumentation places the emphasis on Menzel’s voice, and the singer delivers a remarkable performance that reaches spine-chilling peaks during the song’s final chorus.

Idina: Live will include both Menzel’s live version and studio version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The two-disc collection finds Menzel covering an array of tracks like Bette Middler’s “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” the Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” – which is part of a medley with the Frozen song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – and Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” which she mixes with her own track, “Cake.” The record will also feature songs Menzel has made famous during acting career, such as the Frozen chart-topper “Let It Go,” Rent‘s “Seasons of Love” and Wicked‘s “Defying Gravity.”

Menzel is set to embark on a North American tour alongside Josh Groban this fall. The trek kicks off October 18th in Duluth, Georgia and wraps November 18th in New York City.