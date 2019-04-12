×
Watch Hozier Perform Two Songs on 'Kimmel'

Folk singer plays 'Almost (Sweet Music)' and 'Movement'

Hozier appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two tracks, “Almost (Sweet Music)” and “Movement.” Accompanied by his live band and several backup singers on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, Hozier gave the folky songs, which come off his most recent album, a sense of vigor and emotional heft.

For “Almost (Sweet Music)” Hozier grabs a guitar and brings a sense of funky folk rock to the performance, but on “Movement,” a moody ballad, the singer puts down the guitar and lets his voice do the talking.

Hozier’s most recent album, Wasteland, Baby!, dropped in March. He is currently wrapping a U.S. tour before heading to Australia. The singer will perform at Hangout Festival and Boston Calling in May and Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival in June, and will continue touring the U.S. throughout the summer. He has a headlining run set for Europe and North America this fall.

