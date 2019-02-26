Watch Howard Stern and Robin Quivers Attempt to Sing ‘Shallow’

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper weren’t the only ones to perform “Shallow” this week. On Monday’s Howard Stern Show, Stern and his longtime co-host Robin Quivers did their bast karaoke rendition of the Oscar-winning tune from A Star Is Born. “A special moment as Howard sings to Robin,” Stern said before doing his best Bradley Cooper, even if he couldn’t exactly pull it off.

Quivers does a better job with the early part of Gaga’s first verse, but when it comes to the “In all the good times I find myself in” part she can’t come close to hitting the notes and collapses into hysterics. “I’m not going to do this,” she says. “I have to work today. I can’t do that. I won’t have a voice left!”

Has @rqui’s retirement from singing officially come to an end? Watch the #SternShow’s diva belt her heart out in a duet of #Shallow with @HowardStern. pic.twitter.com/Tw6Lkh9On6 — Stern Show (@sternshow) February 26, 2019

Robin may not be the most technically adept vocalist in the world, but she loves to sing and in recent years has recorded tongue-in-cheek covers of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and many other classics. She even recorded “Silent Night” as a duet with Miley Cyrus, but shortly after that session she announced her retirement from singing because she wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with her producers.

“They have a vision that’s not mine and so we’re having creative differences, I suppose,” she said. “It’s hard to explain, when you’re an artist, that you don’t want to do everything somebody might want you to do.” Stern, however, didn’t buy it. “I’m kind of thinking this might be like Sinatra when he retired first in 1971 and then he came back,” he said. “I don’t think she’s over, she’s just taking a hiatus.” Evidently he was right, though it remains to be seen whether this marks a return to her singing career or just a brief hiatus from retirement.