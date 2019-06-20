Watch Hollywood Vampires Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

Hollywood Vampires stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live’s outdoor stage to play two songs, David Bowie’s “Heroes” and their own “I Want My Now.” The rock band, led by Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper, gave a truly raucous performance, evoking old school arena rock with grandiose guitar riffs and all black ensembles. Depp took the led on “Heroes,” transforming the glam number into a heavy metal ballad.

“I Want My Now” is the opening track on the group’s new album Rise, out June 21st. The 16-track album, produced by Tommy Henriksen, is the second full-length effort from the band. A cover of Bowie’s classic “Heroes” also appears on the album, along with covers of Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.”

“Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said in a statement. “I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’ Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock n roll brothers.”

“Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires,” Perry added. “The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders. There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of. I can’t wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.”