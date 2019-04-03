Watch H.E.R. Get Emotional With ‘Hard Place’ on ‘Colbert’

Grammy-winning musician H.E.R. took the stage at The Late Show to perform her single “Hard Place,” an emotive ballad that took on even more feeling live. Clad in her signature sunglasses on a darkened stage, the singer played a clear electric guitar as she belted the song’s lyrics.

In the clip, H.E.R. is accompanied by her live band and some very soulful backup singers. The swirling guitars keeps the heart-hitting track upbeat, especially as the singer wails, “What if nothing ever will change?/Oh I’m caught between your love and a hard place/Oh I wish there was a right way.”

“Hard Place” comes off H.E.R.’s EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2, which dropped last November via RCA Records. The artist earned five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, earlier this year and performed “Hard Place” live during the awards ceremony in February. She won Best R&B Album for her compilation album H.E.R., as well as Best R&B Performance for “Best Part.”