Watch Halsey Get Fired Up in ‘Nightmare’ Music Video

Cara Delevingne and Debbie Harry cameo in the all-female clip

Girl power is on display in Halsey’s video for her new single “Nightmare.” The clip, directed by Hannah Lux Davis and based on a concept by Halsey, features all women, including Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Debbie Harry.

The song itself reflects the frustration of being female in 2019, constantly being told to smile or how to use your body. “No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth,” the singer howls in the punk-inspired tune. “And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe/I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead/Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed.” She adds, “I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be.”

“Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “This song is about you, for you.”

Halsey’s last album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, dropped in 2017. Last year the singer released a chart-topping single “Without Me,” with a music video that centered on an abusive relationship. She recently collaborated with BTS on their single “Boy With Luv,” off BTS’ recent sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona, and performed the track live with the K-Pop band during the Billboard Music Awards.

 

 

