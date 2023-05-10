fbpixel
H Is for Haim Singing the Ultimate Alphabet Song on ‘Sesame Street’

The trio brought their best harmonies to the beloved children's show with the help of Elmo and his friends
Photo: Insert: “Sesame Alphabetically” with HAIM - Season 53; Sesame Street Production; Director: Brittany Scott Smith; television production photographed: Friday, February 18, 2022; 9:00 AM at Studio J; Kaufman-Astoria Studios; Astoria, New York; Photograph: © 2022 RICHARD TERMINE PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE
PHOTO CREDIT - RICHARD TERMINE Richard Termine/Sesame Street

A is for Alana, D is for Danielle, E is for Este, and H is for Haim stopping by Sesame Street to sing through the alphabet with Elmo and his friends. The trio of sisters brought their best harmonies to the beloved children’s show, first getting some help to assign a word to each letter and then singing through the full alphabet in a clap-along grand finale.

“We were just looking at all of the wonderful things on Sesame Street,” Este gushes to Elmo as Alana begins to list off different items iSpy-style — an arbor, the building and, as Oscar the Grouch adds, “the annoying tourists.”

As they begin to make their way from A through Z, Haim allows Cookie Monster to steal the spotlight for the letter C, while Count Dracula uses the letter F to cover fantastic, four, and five in an impromptu math lesson. For the letter J, the show’s first Asian-American character, Ji-Young, rocks by Danielle with her guitar in hand.

“So many things to see, we’ve done it all from A to Z,” Haim sings once they reach Z for Zucchini. “Come on, sing Sesame Street alphabetically.”

Haim’s Sesame Street debut arrives seven months after their appearance was first teased in the season 53 trailer last fall. With a new episode arriving Thursday on HBO Max ahead of the full season streaming on PBS Kids later this year, the show has welcomed special guests Zazie Beetz, Jill Biden, Ava DuVernay, Brett Goldstein, Mickey Guyton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Amber Ruffin.

