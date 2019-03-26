Watch Gunna’s Elaborate Performance of ‘Big Shot’ on ‘Kimmel’

Gunna took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to give fans a live version of his vibe-y single “Big Shot.” The rapper, whose debut album Drip or Drown 2 dropped last month, donned a glittery jacket and hoodie for a performance that evoked the track’s music video.

In the clip, Gunna kicks off his performance from a leather couch, sitting down as he spits the lyrics, before positioning himself in front of a set of glowing video screens. Images from the music video, which came out in late February, scroll on the screens, revealing gold bricks, recording gear and bottles of champagne. The rapper finished the performance with another stop on the couch before taking in his success in front a group of cheering fans.

Drip or Drown 2 features collaborations with Young Thug and Playboi Carti, and was released via Young Thug’s label YSL. The album follows Gunna’s joint mixtape with Lil Baby, Drip Harder, which dropped last October. Gunna will tour the U.S. on his Drip or Drown 2 North American Tour with opener Shy Glizzy. The tour kicks off March 31 in Anaheim and wraps May 16 in Atlanta.