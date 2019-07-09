Watch Guillermo Become Gwen Stefani’s Back-Up Dancer on ‘Kimmel’

Gwen Stefani is in the midst of an extended Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater and apparently her own back-up dancers aren’t quite hitting the mark. “She’s there doing shows until November 2nd and we got word that she’s in need of dancers for the show,” Jimmy Kimmel told his audience during Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s a big show and it requires big talent and when the notice went out we sent in the biggest little ball of talent we know to try out to be part of the ‘Just a Girl’ tour.”

That ball of talent turns out to be Kimmel sidekick Guillermo, who shows up in Vegas to prove to Stefani he has what it takes to dance with her onstage. “Honey I don’t audition, I’m a legend,” he tells the singer as he arrives to the auditions in a blue sweatband and a glittery “Rich Girl” top. When the audition doesn’t go so well Guillermo informs Stefani, “I’m dancing like no one is watching.” “You should dance like everyone is watching,” she replies.

Eventually, Guillermo convinces Stefani to add him to her team and he joins the singer during her actual performance. While he’s not invited to be one of her traditional back-up dancers, Guillermo is given a banana costume for the live rendition of “Hollaback Girl.”

Stefani is currently headlining the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl,” runs through November. “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Stefani said in a statement. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.” Tickets are on sale now.