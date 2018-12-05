Watch Gucci Mane’s Lavish Performance of ‘I’m Not Goin” on ‘Kimmel’

Gucci Mane and Kevin Gates performed their boastful single “I’m Not Goin'” on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. The rappers exchanged verses on an unadorned stage, pacing back and forth as they fired off lines about wealth, status and fighting off their naysayers.

“They told me, ‘Stop buying all these fancy cars’/ They told me, ‘Please take all your diamonds off,” Gucci rapped on the chorus, utilizing a high register that blended with the booming backing track. “I’m getting too rich to fly commercial flights/ They wanna lock me up like Suge Knight.”

The duo recently issued a gritty and glamorous video for “I’m Not Goin'” filled with pyrotechnics and flashy jewelry. The song appears on Gucci Mane’s upcoming 13th LP, Evil Genius, out December 7th. The guest-packed album also includes “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, the Quavo-featured “Bipolar” and “Solitaire” featuring Migos and Lil Yachty; other collaborators include 21 Savage, Lil Skies and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Gucci Mane recently launched his North American “Unusual Suspects” tour, which continues Wednesday, December 5th in Los Angeles, California and concludes December 27th in Atlanta, Georgia.