Grammys Live Stream: How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards Online Free

After a two-month delay due to coronavirus precautions, the 2021 Grammy Awards finally air this weekend, with what promises to be an unpredictable, Covid-conscious production airing live from Los Angeles.

Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch following close behind with six nods each. Other nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard and country star Ingrid Andress.

When Are the Grammy Awards? Date, Time, Location

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles this Sunday, March 14th at 8pm EST / 5pm PST with host Trevor Noah. Unlike the recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, which aired at 8pm on both coasts, Sunday’s Grammy Awards will be simulcast live on both the East Coast and West Coast.

A special Grammys pre-show, dubbed the “63rd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony,” takes place Sunday at 3pm EST / noon PST, and will be streamed live online at Grammy.com.

While the Grammy Awards have typically been held at the Staples Center in downtown LA, organizers tell Rolling Stone that this year’s event will be held at an undisclosed building in LA that has been cleaned and vetted to be as Covid-safe as possible.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards on TV

If you have cable, you can watch the Grammy Awards on CBS or stream the show on CBS.com by signing in with your TV provider. Don’t have cable? Order a digital TV antenna from Amazon and get it delivered in time for Sunday’s big show. This $30 portable antenna picks up all the local channels within a 200-mile range, and lets you watch the Grammy Awards on TV in up-to-4K quality.

How to Stream the Grammy Awards Online Free

If you want to stream the 2021 Grammy Awards online free, you’ll need to sign-up for a Paramount+ account. Paramount+ (formerly CBS All-Access) is currently offering a free trial that you can use to watch the Grammys online for free.

Paramount+ lets you stream the 2021 Grammys live on your computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV through the Paramount+ website or the Paramount+ app. Launch the Paramount+ app and tap “Live TV” on the menu at the bottom of the screen to connect to the show.

You can also stream the Grammys for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. The live TV streaming service gets you more than 100 channels, including CBS. You’ll also get channels like E! for Grammys red carpet and post-show coverage. Use this link to get a free trial to fuboTV to watch the Grammys online without cable; you can cancel at anytime.

Grammy Awards Performers List

Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and BTS are just some of the stars announced as 2021 Grammy performers. The full performers list includes Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles.

Missed the show or want to re-watch the performances? The Grammys will stream on-demand on Paramount+ the next day.