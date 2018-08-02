Watch Graham Nash Honor 1968, 2018 Protests With New ‘Teach Your Children’ Video

Graham Nash celebrates the movements of 1968 and 2018 in the new animated video for the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classic, “Teach Your Children.”

For the video, Nash partnered with filmmaker and painter Jeff Scher (who recently directed a video for Joan Baez’s “The President Sang Amazing Grace”). The first half of the “Teach Your Children” clip features black-and-white renderings of moments that defined the Sixties, from the Civil Rights and anti-war movements through the shooting of protestors at Kent State.

The video then seamlessly transitions to a vibrant illustration of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez speaking at the March for Our Lives. Scattered between portraits of a furious President Trump, Scher placed images of Black Lives Matter protestors, Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, demonstrators challenging the separation of immigrant families and the sea of people who gathered in Washington D.C. for the historic Women’s March.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Nash said he was inspired to return to “Teach Your Children” while watching the March for Our Lives protest. “We teach our children the best way we can, but we have to learn from our children, too, or else we are making a big mistake,” he said.

Along with the video, Nash also announced a North American tour that will launch September 19th at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas and wrap October 17th at the Lensic in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Additional fall dates are expected to be announced soon, while Nash plans to return to the road in March 2019. Complete tour and ticket information is available on Nash’s website.

Graham Nash Tour Dates

September 19 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

September 20 – The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe, The Big Barn

September 21 – Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall

September 23 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

September 24 – Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel

September 25 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

September 29 – Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

October 1 – Edmonds, WA @ Edmonds Center for the Arts

October 2 – Portland, OR @ The Aladdin

October 3 – Redding, CA @ Cascade Theatre

October 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

October 7 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater

October 9 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

October 10 – Fresno, CA @ Tower Theatre Fresno

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

October 13 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts

October 15 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

October 16 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

October 17 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic