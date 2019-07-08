Watch Gordon Ramsey Teach Lil Nas X how to Make a Panini

Earlier this summer Lil Nas X attempted to enlist celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey to make an appearance on a remix of his track “Panini.” When that didn’t come to fruition, the rapper tweeted at Ramsey to ask if the chef could actually just teach him how to make a panini. That tweet has now become a five-minute video of the pair in the kitchen, which Ramsey posted on his YouTube channel.

In the clip, Ramsey invites Lil Nas X into his new London restaurant Lucky Cat. “I’ve never made a proper panini,” the rapper admits as they get started. Ramsey gives the dish an Asian twist, making a panini with a bao bun and kimchi (that’s, apparently, the “remix” aspect of the sandwich). Ramsey later shows off his knife collection and lets Lil Nas X select a small axe to cut his panini in half.

The “Old Town Road” singer recently came out at the end of Pride month. He posted a series of Twitter messages urging fans to listen closely to the lyrics of his track “C7osure (You Like).” “Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [fuck with me] no more,” he wrote. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure.’” The post closed with a rainbow emoji. He followed the post up with another that included the 7 EP cover art, which showcases the rapper staring at a distant city skyline, and zoomed in on a building lit up with rainbow colors. “Deadass I thought I made it obvious,” he noted.