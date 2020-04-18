 Watch Global Citizen's All-Star 'One World: Together at Home' Special - Rolling Stone
Watch Global Citizen’s All-Star ‘One World: Together at Home’ COVID-19 Charity Special

Virtual concert features the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and dozens more

Global Citizen will livestream their “One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers” charity special tonight, an all-star virtual concert featuring the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and dozens more.

The special can be streamed beginning 8 p.m. EST in the video above, as well as ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch and Twitter.

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — will also feature Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong and LL Cool J.

Matthew McConaughey, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, Lupita Nyong’o, Ellen DeGeneres, Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities partaking in the special, which will raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said: “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

The One World special is a spin-off of sorts of the “Together at Home” series Global Citizen has been running online for the past several weeks. The campaign has raised support for relief efforts with at-home concerts from artists like LegendMartinNiall HoranCharlie Puth and Common. So far, Global Citizen has raised over $30 million for the WHO’s coronavirus response efforts.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Global Citizen, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones

