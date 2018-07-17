Watch G-Eazy Cruise Around San Francisco Bay in New ‘Power’ Video

G-Eazy rides the waves around the Bay Area in the new video for “Power,” which features fellow California rappers Nef the Pharaoh and P-Lo.

The Daniel CZ-directed clip was filmed around Oakland and San Francisco and finds G-Eazy spitting his smooth bars over the track’s punchy beat while lounging in a Ferrari Spider swerving down the street. Elsewhere, G-Eazy, Nef and P-Lo charter a yacht party that rages on the water as the sun cuts through the fog shrouding the San Francisco skyline.

“Power” is one of three tracks on G-Eazy’s recent EP, The Vault, which also includes “Wasabi,” featuring Global Dan and “Over Me,” featuring RJ and Jay Ant. The Vault arrived in May and followed G-Eazy’s 2017 album The Beautiful and Damned.

G-Eazy is set to embark on an expansive North American tour this summer with co-headliners Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, as well as supporting acts YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and DJ Murda Beatz. The 32-date trek launches July 20th in Seattle, Washington and wraps September 8th in Miami, Florida.