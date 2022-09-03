Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Foo Fighters will stage the first of their two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts today, Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, will begin 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above.

Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5.

The London memorial concert for Hawkins, who died March 25 at the age of 50, features Foo Fighters — making their first live appearance together since Hawkins’ death — performing alongside an all-star lineup that includes drum legends like Lars Ulrich, Queen’s Roger Taylor, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese and Travis Barker, as well as surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Kesha, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic and more.

Also on the bill are Joe Walsh’s James Gang, Liam Gallagher, Niles Rodgers, Wolfgang Van Halen, Greg Kurstin, kid drum prodigy Nandi Bushell, Hawkins’ Chevy Metal side project, as well as a special appearance by Dave Chappelle.

A second Hawkins tribute concert, set for Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, will take place Sept. 27. Proceeds from both shows will benefit Music Support and MusiCares.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized,” Foo Fighters previously said in a statement. “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Along with announcing the shows, the Foo Fighters shared a statement from Hawkins’ widow, Alison: “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

“Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them,” she added. “We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family. Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.”