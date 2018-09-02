Watch Foo Fighters Cover ‘Molly’s Lips’ With Krist Novoselic in Seattle

Former Nirvana band mates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reunited onstage Saturday during the Foo Fighters’ gig at Seattle’s Safeco Field, where the duo revisited an Incesticide favorite with a performance of the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips.”

“This is an old song, we haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl told that crowd after welcoming Novoselic onstage. The performance marked only the second time Foo Fighters and Novoselic – whose new band Giants in the Trees opened for the band at Safeco – have played the cover live together, following a one-off rendition in September 2015 at a concert in Scotland, home of the Vaselines.

Nirvana performed “Molly’s Lips” live nearly 50 times during their existence, and included their version on 1992’s Incesticide.

Nirvana fans will (maybe) have another opportunity to catch another partial reunion when Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees perform at the Grohl-curated Cal Jam 2018 on October 16th in San Bernardino, California. The 12-hour fest will also feature Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage and Deer Tick; the latter band’s John McCauley took part in a post-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame secret concert with Novoselic, Grohl and Pat Smear in Brooklyn following Nirvana’s induction in 2014.