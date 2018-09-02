Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Watch Foo Fighters Cover 'Molly's Lips' With Krist Novoselic in Seattle Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Foo Fighters Cover ‘Molly’s Lips’ With Krist Novoselic in Seattle

Former Nirvana band mates tackle Vaselines-penned ‘Incesticide’ track together

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Former Nirvana band mates Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reunited onstage Saturday during the Foo Fighters’ gig at Seattle’s Safeco Field, where the duo revisited an Incesticide favorite with a performance of the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips.”

“This is an old song, we haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl told that crowd after welcoming Novoselic onstage. The performance marked only the second time Foo Fighters and Novoselic – whose new band Giants in the Trees opened for the band at Safeco – have played the cover live together, following a one-off rendition in September 2015 at a concert in Scotland, home of the Vaselines.

Nirvana performed “Molly’s Lips” live nearly 50 times during their existence, and included their version on 1992’s Incesticide.

Nirvana fans will (maybe) have another opportunity to catch another partial reunion when Novoselic’s Giants in the Trees perform at the Grohl-curated Cal Jam 2018 on October 16th in San Bernardino, California. The 12-hour fest will also feature Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage and Deer Tick; the latter band’s John McCauley took part in a post-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame secret concert with Novoselic, Grohl and Pat Smear in Brooklyn following Nirvana’s induction in 2014.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad