Watch Foals Party To the End of the World in ‘In Degrees’ Music Video

The track comes off the band’s new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’

Foals have released a music video for single “In Degrees.” The song, which comes off the band’s recent album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, takes on a sun-soaked, party-going vibe in the clip, which was directed by Aaron Brown and shot in Brazil. The video, which flips between the band performing in empty ruins and performing in a raucous celebration, reflects the song’s climate change-inspired lyrics.

“Essentially it’s about when you’re aware of a relationship slowly slipping away, incrementally bit by bit, there’s no a big dramatic moment, but it’s through the slow drifting apart,” lead singer Yannis Philippakis said in a statement. “And also, the actual phrase ‘in degrees’ also got me thinking that it could work on a duo level about the environment in a way as well.”

Brown added, “What excited me about the track ‘In Degrees’ was the dance feel that Foals were doing in contrast to the lyrics. They’ve always had some of that danceability in their music but this track is a no holds barred, make no mistake about it, post-punk, four on the floor, dance track. In contrast to the music though, is a solemn verse and brooding chorus.”

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 is out now via Warner Bros with Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 out in the fall. Although the album share the same name, Philippakis has noted that they are separate works that act as “companion pieces.”

