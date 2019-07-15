Watch Florence and the Machine Praise the ‘Matriarchy’ in Hyde Park Show

Florence and the Machine headlined London’s British Summer Time concert series in Hyde Park and took the opportunity to praise the number of women on the bill. Before performing “Patricia,” the singer’s ode to Patti Smith from High As Hope, Florence Welch declared, “Welcome to the matriarchy, it’s fun!”

“I’m so happy today to be playing a festival that is 70 percent women,” the singer said. “Which is unfortunately still so rare in the festival circuit, but look.”

She added, “I just wanted to say thank you, not only for all of you who came here to support this whole event, but to the incredible women I work with behind the scenes every day, who help me put this whole show together. This festival and this line-up was brought together by women, and really, what you’re experiencing is a matriarchal experience. See, it’s not too bad guys! Maybe we should try it in other places.”

The show, co-headlined by The National, also included Lykke Li, Nadine Shah, Let’s Eat Grandma, Goat Girl and Self Esteem on the three stages. Welch performed a slew of hits during her performance, including “Kiss With a Fist,” “Dog Days Are Over” and “You’ve Got The Love.”





This year Florence and the Machine celebrates the 10th anniversary of their debut album Lungs. The band will re-release the album as double vinyl box set, alongside anniversary colored vinyl and cassette editions, on August 16th. The group also unveiled two previously unreleased demos that appear in the box set, “My Best Dress” and “Donkey Kosh.” The box set is currently available for pre-order.