Watch Fleet Foxes Soundtrack Sisyphean Sprint in New Short Film

A man finds himself stuck in a surreal Sisyphean loop in Fleet Foxes’ new short film for their Crack-Up opener, “I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar.”

Sean Pecknold, the brother of Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold, directed the video, which opens on a man sitting alone in a room, cigarette dangling from his mouth, staring at a floating cube. The man (played by Jean Charles) eventually leaves the room and begins sprinting up a mountain. At the top, he finds an even larger cube, but each time he reaches out to touch it, he’s sent back to the room where he started and must begin his journey all over again.

“With the film I wanted to visualize the struggle within the song through the story of a fictional character trying to escape from his house and reach an ever elusive mythical place only to be brought back to the start by the pull of a mysterious red cube,” Sean Pecknold said of the video. “At the start of the film it’s as if we have happened upon a man tired from a repetitive struggle that has been going on for weeks, months, even years. There becomes a frustrating sense of repetition as he attempts to reach these metaphorical end goals and fails time after time. It’s something I can relate to, and hopefully others can too.”

Fleet Foxes released Crack-Up last June, six years after their previous record, Helplessness Blues.