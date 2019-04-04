Watch First Trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘As It Was’ Documentary

Liam Gallagher is no stranger to baring his soul and the former Oasis member is continuing his quest to be the most outspoken man in rock with his upcoming documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was. Altitude Films has dropped the first trailer for the film, which showcases Gallagher preparing to perform a solo show in Manchester.

“I’m not doing this to be more famous, I’m fucking famous enough – you know what I mean,” says Gallagher in a voiceover as footage of him staring at a massive arena stage plays in the background. “I’m not doing it for the money. I joined a band because I love music. “I know how fucking great I am, and I know how shit I am.”

He continues, “It’s part of fucking staying alive man; being here, not being a casualty. Not letting the bastards get you down when all the bastards who have been sitting there over the last 10 years, ‘Ah, he’s definitely going to be dead now, he’s going to blow his fucking brains out or have a drug overdose.’ They’ve got all those press headlines waiting, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen lads. I’m gonna stick it out.”

Gallagher confirmed the completion of the film, directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald, in February, calling it “mega well done.” Altitude describes the documentary as an “honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock ’n’ roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.” The film is set for release in the U.K. and Ireland on June 7, but has yet to get a U.S. release date.

Just seen the film As it was and it’s mega well done to all involved as you were as it was who are ya want some dickhead LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2019

The documentary follows the 2016 release of Supersonic, a film that followed Noel and Liam, as well as their Oasis bandmates, through the band’s peak years, showcasing all the drama and the pair’s well-documented sibling rivalry.

Gallagher released his solo album As You Were in 2017 and will release his second solo effort this year. In December, he confirmed on Twitter that the new music would arrive “before September.”