Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Watch Father John Misty's Animated 'Date Night' Video Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Father John Misty’s Animated ‘Date Night’ Video

Singer puts psychedelic spin on modern dating in Chad VanGaalen-created visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Father John Misty has shared his new animated video for "Date Night," the latest single off the singer's latest LP 'God's Favorite Customer.'

Father John Misty has shared his new animated video for “Date Night,” the latest single off the singer-songwriter’s latest LP God’s Favorite Customer.

The video, directed by artist and Sub Pop musician Chad VanGaalen, doubles as a psychedelic spin on modern dating with disfigured superheroes scrolling through dating apps and a crystal ball serving up partner recommendations.

A cartoon version of the singer born Josh Tillman appears in the video’s closing moments holding a martini while riding atop a bat-winged piano.

“Date Night” is Tillman’s third God’s Favorite Customer video to incorporate animation elements: “Mr. Tillman” made clever use of miniatures while “Please Don’t Die” employed stop-motion.

God’s Favorite Customer arrived in early June, just 14 months after the artist released his 2017 LP Pure Comedy. Tillman is currently on a North American trek in support of his new album, with stops including San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Chicago’s Riot Fest and the Austin City Limits Festival.

In This Article: Father John Misty

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad