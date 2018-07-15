Watch Father John Misty’s Animated ‘Date Night’ Video

Father John Misty has shared his new animated video for “Date Night,” the latest single off the singer-songwriter’s latest LP God’s Favorite Customer.

The video, directed by artist and Sub Pop musician Chad VanGaalen, doubles as a psychedelic spin on modern dating with disfigured superheroes scrolling through dating apps and a crystal ball serving up partner recommendations.

A cartoon version of the singer born Josh Tillman appears in the video’s closing moments holding a martini while riding atop a bat-winged piano.

“Date Night” is Tillman’s third God’s Favorite Customer video to incorporate animation elements: “Mr. Tillman” made clever use of miniatures while “Please Don’t Die” employed stop-motion.

God’s Favorite Customer arrived in early June, just 14 months after the artist released his 2017 LP Pure Comedy. Tillman is currently on a North American trek in support of his new album, with stops including San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Chicago’s Riot Fest and the Austin City Limits Festival.