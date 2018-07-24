Rolling Stone

Watch Fall Out Boy’s Llama-Centric ‘Bishops Knife Trick’ Video

Patrick Stump plays a diva director in visual for latest ‘Mania’ single

Brittany Spanos

Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump steps behind the camera as a diva director in the video for the band’s “Bishops Knife Trick” video. The band’s latest album Mania was released in January.

In the clip, Stump is directing a band of llamas to perform the song. Within moments, Stump grows frustrated with their performance. As they play their instruments for the power ballad, the singer continues to step in with increasing anger before two of the llamas start to fight each other. Eventually, Stump gives up and decides to perform the song on piano by himself.

Mania is Fall Out Boy’s seventh album. It debuted at Number One upon its release. It was followed by the EP Llamania, a three-song project “performed” by the fictional llama band named Frosty and the Royal Tea seen in the “Bishops Knife Trick” video. The band will launch the sixth leg of their Mania tour this August with support from Machine Gun Kelly. Rise Against will join for the band’s Chicago dates.

