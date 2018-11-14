Watch Eric Clapton’s Claymation Video For Bluesy Take on ‘White Christmas’

Eric Clapton knows what he loves about Christmas: “Snow, a roaring fire, a few chestnuts knocking about and a huge turkey,” he said recently. “My wife is an incredible cook, so she will lay on the best Christmas lunch. All the classic things.”

Clapton loves the holiday so much he just released a great new album, Happy Xmas, which he’s celebrating with a new claymation-style video for his fiery blues take on “White Christmas.” The video tells the story of a young blues fanatic (who looks a lot like Clapton) going to see a blues giant and dreaming of getting a guitar for Christmas. The story is not far from the truth for Clapton, even at age 73: “Almost every Christmas, my wife Melia gives me a guitar,” he recently said on Sirius XM. “Sometimes I’ve just hinted at it — if you want to know what I want for Christmas…”

Another Clapton Christmas ritual: making a Christmas playlist, which he says changes every year which changes genres every year, from jazz to swing to rock. Last year, the list focused on country music, which led Melia to suggest he make a Christmas album, which also includes an EDM-inspired version of “Jingle Bells,” a tribute to Avicii.

“Now that we’ve done the album,” Clapton says, I may not need to make a playlist this coming year.”

See Clapton take fans inside the making of the album here: