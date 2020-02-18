Watch Eric Clapton and Roger Waters Honor Ginger Baker With ‘Sunshine of Your Love’

Eric Clapton assembled an incredible roster of musicians on Sunday evening to honor the late Ginger Baker at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London: Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers, Ron Wood, Steve Winwood and Paul Carrack, along with Baker’s son Kofi.

The show was centered around songs by Cream and Blind Faith; Clapton and Waters kicked it all off with “Sunshine of Your Love.”

“I called him Peter Edward,” Clapton told the crowd, referencing the drummer’s real name. “I think he’s here somewhere and he’ll be playing music for you tonight and we’re going to help him along. He was a scoundrel, but I loved him and he loved me and that was that. I saw some people get the rough edge of his tongue, but I never did and I feel blessed. That’s why I’m doing this. I miss him.”

Other highlights from the show included Waters playing “White Room” and “Strange Brew,” Rodgers and Carrack breaking out “I Feel Free” and Wood and Henry Spinetti tackling “Badge.” Winwood came out midway through the night for the Blind Faith songs “Had to Cry Today,” “Presence of the Lord,” “Well all Right” and “Can’t Find My Way Home.” The night wrapped up with everyone coming together for “Crossroads.”

Clapton is the sole surviving member of Cream and this is first time he’s played this many songs from the group in a single evening since their brief reunion tour in 2005. Kofi Baker, however, spent the past couple of years playing Cream songs along with Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce and Clapton’s nephew Will Johns under the banner Sons of Cream. Malcolm Bruce recently moved on from the group and they now play as Music of Cream.

This show was Clapton’s first gig of 2020. He begins a long overseas tour on March 20th at the 02 Arena in London. It wraps up March 30th in Moscow at Crocus Hall.