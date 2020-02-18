 Eric Clapton and Roger Waters Unite to Play 'Sunshine of Your Love' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dierks Bentley to Headline Tailgate Fest 2020 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Eric Clapton and Roger Waters Honor Ginger Baker With ‘Sunshine of Your Love’

Ron Wood, Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Paul Carrack paid tribute to late drummer

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Eric Clapton assembled an incredible roster of musicians on Sunday evening to honor the late Ginger Baker at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London: Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers, Ron Wood, Steve Winwood and Paul Carrack, along with Baker’s son Kofi.

The show was centered around songs by Cream and Blind Faith; Clapton and Waters kicked it all off with “Sunshine of Your Love.”

“I called him Peter Edward,” Clapton told the crowd, referencing the drummer’s real name. “I think he’s here somewhere and he’ll be playing music for you tonight and we’re going to help him along. He was a scoundrel, but I loved him and he loved me and that was that. I saw some people get the rough edge of his tongue, but I never did and I feel blessed. That’s why I’m doing this. I miss him.”

Other highlights from the show included Waters playing “White Room” and “Strange Brew,” Rodgers and Carrack breaking out “I Feel Free” and Wood and Henry Spinetti tackling “Badge.” Winwood came out midway through the night for the Blind Faith songs “Had to Cry Today,” “Presence of the Lord,” “Well all Right” and “Can’t Find My Way Home.” The night wrapped up with everyone coming together for “Crossroads.”

Clapton is the sole surviving member of Cream and this is first time he’s played this many songs from the group in a single evening since their brief reunion tour in 2005. Kofi Baker, however, spent the past couple of years playing Cream songs along with Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce and Clapton’s nephew Will Johns under the banner Sons of Cream. Malcolm Bruce recently moved on from the group and they now play as Music of Cream.

This show was Clapton’s first gig of 2020. He begins a long overseas tour on March 20th at the 02 Arena in London. It wraps up March 30th in Moscow at Crocus Hall.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.