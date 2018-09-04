Watch Eminem Outrun Internet Demons in New ‘Fall’ Video

Eminem tries to outrun the spectre of internet trolls in the video for “Fall,” a controversial song from his surprise new album, Kamikaze.

“Fall” is a relentless diss track that finds Eminem taking aim at a host of perceived foes. The video opens with the rapper scrolling through his phone, reading negative critiques of his 2017 album, Revival, and one of its singles, “Walk on Water.”

Fed up with the criticism, Eminem tosses his phone and begins to roam the streets, but he soon finds himself running from a shadowy figure that’s crawled out of a tablet. The clip ends with the specter cornering Eminem and leaping into his body. Ostensibly possessed by the spirit, the rapper leaps out the window of a building, but manages to land on his feet.

Eminem unexpectedly released Kamikaze last Thursday. “Fall” quickly garnered sharp criticism, particularly for a lyric in which the rapper called Tyler, the Creator a homophobic slur. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, who is featured on “Fall,” distanced himself from the track, writing on Twitter that he was “not a fan of the message, it’s tired.” Vernon added, “This is not the time to criticize youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs.”