Watch Elton John and Taron Egerton Perform ‘Rocket Man’ at Cannes

The surprise duet came during the premiere of upcoming biopic “Rocketman”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton perform during the "Rocketman" Gala Party during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Elton John and Taron Egerton performed the singer's classic song "Rocket Man" at the Cannes gala party for "Rocketman."

Rocketman star Taron Egerton made a surprise appearance during Elton John’s set at the Cannes gala party for the film. Egerton, who plays John in Dexter Fletcher’s upcoming biopic, took the stage at the afterparty at Carlton Beach to perform “Rocket Man” alongside the singer.

John also perform “I’m Still Standing,” his 1982 multi-platinum single. The singer paid tribute to the song’s music video, which he shot at Carlton Beach and at the Carton Hotel Intercontinental. John told the crowd, “This has been a very emotional night for me. Even if the movie doesn’t make one penny at the box office, which will kill Jim Gianopulos, it is the movie I wanted to make.”

The singer and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin spoke about their reactions to the premiere of the film in a video for Paramount. “To be honest with you I was blown away,” John said. “I was very moved. I cried the first time I saw it and I cried a lot this time.”

Rocketman, which also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, premiered at the French film festival and will be released in theaters May 31. The soundtrack, Rocketman (Music From The Motion Picture), is out May 24.

