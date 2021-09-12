Ed Sheeran Brings the Romance to the 2021 VMAs With ‘Shivers’

Ed Sheeran delivered a feel-good performance of his new single “Shivers” at the 2021 VMAs.

Against a cityscape backdrop with purple and green neon lights, Sheeran strummed his guitar while reflecting on the euphoric feeling of falling in love.

Sheeran is up for three awards, including Video of the Year for “Bad Habits,” the lead single off of his upcoming fifth studio album, = (pronounced “Equals”), the fourth in his symbol series. It drops on October 29th. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

The musician is also participating in Global Citizen Live this September — with Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, and more — and will appear on two tracks for Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her album Red, in both a new rendition of his and Swift’s duet “Everything Has Changed” and an unreleased song, “Run.” Moreover, he wrote one of BTS’ latest singles, “Permission to Dance.”