Watch Ed Sheeran Perform ‘Best Part of Me’ at Abbey Road Studios

YEBBA joins the singer for the live music video

Ed Sheeran and YEBBA took over London’s Abbey Road Studios for a new live music video for their collaborative track “Best Part of Me.” The video, recorded in black and white and directed by Dan Massie, reveals the duo performing the song in an empty studio space with Sheeran on acoustic guitar and a pianist accompanying them in the background. Both stand facing each other in the center of the darkened room as they unveil the emotional duet, which is all about the line “Baby, the best part of me is you.”

“Best Part of Me” comes off Sheeran’s upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project, which is out July 12th. Sheeran has shared several tracks from the 15-song album so far, including “Beautiful People” featuring Khalid, “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber and “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock. Earlier this week he revealed a music video for “Blow,” which features Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton. Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Camila Cabello will also appeared on the album.

