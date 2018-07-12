Watch Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie Play Backstage ‘2002’

Anne-Marie recruited her “2002” co-writer Ed Sheeran to perform the pop hit in a backstage video.

The duo giggle and smile throughout the laid-back clip. Sheeran plays a percussive, palm-muted acoustic guitar riff and sings in unison with Anne-Marie on the choruses. “Yo I love this mug,” Anne-Marie wrote in the video caption. “It feels good singing our song, together! Although I think he sings it better! 😁“

The Top Five U.K. hit “2002” appears on Anne-Marie’s debut LP, Speak Your Mind, which she released in April. While she and Sheeran crafted the song with three other songwriters – Steve Mac, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Levin – several other names appear in the song’s credits due to its numerous lyrical interpolations from late Nineties and early 2000s tracks, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” ‘NSync’s “Bye Bye Bye,” and Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me.” (“Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me/ Better hit me, baby, one more time,” Anne-Marie sings.)

As Rolling Stone highlighted in a recent deep-dive into pop’s interpolation trend, Sheeran has utilized this trick before, borrowing from TLC’s “No Scrubs” for his “Shape of You” and tapping Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” on his track written for Liam Payne, “Strip That Down.”

Anne-Marie will open for Sheeran during his July 19th show in Berlin, Germany, and she will launch a North American headlining tour on August 20th in Hollywood, California.