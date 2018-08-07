Watch Dua Lipa Detail Mark Ronson, Diplo Collaboration, New Album Plans

Dua Lipa discussed her upcoming dancefloor-ready collaboration with Silk City — a club music-centric side project of the star producers Mark Ronson and Diplo — before performing at Lollapalooza.

“We did a song together that I’m again really excited about,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “It’s something different, but it does lead into some of new music that I’m going to bring in my albums. It’s got some throwback elements to it; it’s dancey; it’s still a pop song. I just shot the video — I shot it the day before yesterday but I finished at seven a.m. yesterday morning. We shot all through the night. It wasn’t at the Louvre, unfortunately — it was in New Jersey.”

Dua Lipa’s Silk City collaboration is just one of several projects she has been working on simultaneously. She also told Rolling Stone that she began recording her second album, the follow-up to 2017’s Dua Lipa, at the beginning of the year.

In addition, she helped her father organize a festival in his hometown of Prishtina, Kosova with the aim of “put[ting] Kosova on the map culturally.” Dua Lipa will headline the festival, which takes places between August 10 and 12, along with Action Bronson.

In an interview with the U.K. outlet The Times in July, Mark Ronson complimented Dua Lipa’s voice, which he said “harkens back to gospel house.” Dua Lipa has already worked on multiple songs with arena-dance producers, including “Scared To Be Lonely” with Martin Garrix and “One Kiss” with Calvin Harris.