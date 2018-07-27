Watch Dua Lipa Bring Live Band, Mirrors to ‘IDGAF’ ‘Colbert’ Performance

Dua Lipa performed her self-empowered pop hit “IDGAF” on Thursday’s Late Show.

The British vocalist sang to her own reflection in a massive mirror before a quartet of backing dancers joined her onstage. A full live band – including an electric guitarist, recreating the song’s palm-muted riff – accompanied Lipa throughout the song.

Lipa also performed “IDGAF” on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March. The single appears on her self-titled debut LP, which Rolling Stone ranked ninth on our 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017 list. The record also includes the double-platinum single “New Rules,” which Rolling Stone critic Rob Sheffield featured on his personal Top 25 Songs of 2017 entry. Rolling Stone also ranked “Lost in Your Light,” her collaboration with Miguel, the year’s 34th-best song.

Lipa is currently promoting the album on a headlining arena tour. The trek launched in October and continues through early December.