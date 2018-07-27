Rolling Stone

Watch Drake Party With Migos, Sip Tea in ‘Nonstop’ Video

Rapper also performs at London’s Wireless Festival in clip for ‘Scorpion’ track

Drake parties with Migos and enjoys a fancy London breakfast n his new "Nonstop" video.

drake nonstop

Drake enjoys a fancy breakfast for one in his new “Nonstop” video, sipping tea on a London, England rooftop.

The rapper lives the high life throughout the clip: hyping himself up and performing his surprise set at the city’s Wireless Festival, rapping on top of a double-decker bus and partying at a nightclub with French Montana and Migos’ Quavo.

In the emcee’s other recent visuals, he staged a Degrassi reunion for “I’m Upset” and recruited a crew of famous actresses – including Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and Tiffany Haddish – for “Nice for What.”

“Nonstop” is the sixth single from Drake’s fifth album, Scorpion, following the previously mentioned tracks, along with “God’s Plan,” “Don’t Matter to Me” and “In My Feelings.” He will promote the chart-topping LP on a recently rescheduled joint tour with Migos, which launches August 10th in Kansas City, Missouri and runs through mid-November.

