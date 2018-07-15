Rolling Stone

Watch Drake Deliver ‘Fire in the Booth’ Freestyle

Rapper provides “explanation for the large ego” on latest U.K. exclusive

For the second time in a week, Drake has unleashed a new freestyle while promoting Scorpion in the U.K., with the rapper delivering his “Fire in the Booth” freestyle on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show with Charlie Sloth.

While Drake’s “Behind Barz” freestyle was about settling scores, “Fire in the Booth” finds him measuring his success and providing an “explanation for the large ego.”

“Y’all keeping the score while watching me score / Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards,” Drake proclaims on the freestyle. “If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record / But if y’all goin’ to war, I’m there for sure / Wouldn’t miss it.”

The rapper adds, “Key West retirement plan / Gripping the Callaway club in my hand / Hitting balls off of the balcony into the sand / Tryin’ see where they land / October Firm the new chain of command.”

Drake also touts his love for London on the freestyle, which arrives nearly a week after Drake served as a last-minute performer at the city’s Wireless Festival after DJ Khaled canceled.

After capturing Number One on the strength of record-breaking streaming numbers, Scorpion is expected to spend a second week atop the Billboard 200.

