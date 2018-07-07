Watch Drake Deliver Fiery New ‘Behind Barz’ Freestyle

Just a week after the arrival of Drake‘s massive Scorpion, the rapper delivered a scorching new “Behind Barz” freestyle during his appearance on the British rap channel Link Up TV.

The freestyle – recorded on June 27th, two days before Scorpion dropped and shattered streaming records – finds Drake taking aim at the priorities of unnamed rappers.

“They wanna link when they got no chunes / They too worried about selling out shoes / I don’t give a fuck about jeans or crap / Or going to Milan, or going to the Met / I just wanna make these songs for the set,” Drake says, borrowing some grime patois.

Drake’s Scorpion, a lock to open at Number One on the Billboard album charts, broke 1 billion streams since its release, making him to first artist to ever cross that threshold in one week. In its first day of release alone, Drake earned $1 million just from album streams.

The rapper also hinted on Instagram that Saturday’s OVO Radio show on Beats 1 might feature some material that didn’t wind up on Scorpion‘s 25-song track list.