Watch Drake Debut ‘Scorpion’ Songs at Surprise Wireless Festival Set

Drake debuted a handful of Scorpion tracks live Sunday night at London’s Wireless Festival. The rapper served as a surprise, last-minute headliner after DJ Khaled canceled on the fest.

DJ Khaled pulled out of Wireless due to “travel issues.” According to the festival’s Twitter account, Khaled’s absence was due to a scheduling conflict due to a taping of The Four, but promised “something special” in his stead.

That “something special” was Drake. The rapper delivered a six-song set – his first live performance of 2018 – that included the live debuts of Scorpion‘s “Nice for What,” “Nonstop,” “I’m Upset,” “8 Out of 10” and “In My Feelings.” The set also featured a guest appearance by British rapper Giggs on More Life’s “KMT.”

“If you know anything about me, you know I live and die for London, England, you’ve been holding me down for too many years,” Drake said before taking a subtle swipe at the absent DJ Khaled. “I was in the middle of my vacation, I left vacation to be with each and one of you tonight.”

Earlier in the day, Drake topped the Billboard 200 with his eighth consecutive album as Scorpion chalked up the best sales week of 2018 thanks to the best streaming week ever.