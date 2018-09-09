Watch Drake and Meek Mill Squash Beef at Boston Concert

Drake and Meek Mill officially squashed their beef Saturday night when the two rappers appeared onstage together to perform Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” during Drake’s Boston concert.

Three years after Drake and Meek Mill volleyed high-profile diss tracks at one another, the two rappers shared the TD Garden stage to put their feud to rest.

“I wanna say something right now. This right here is a long time coming. This right here is important. This one of my favorite rappers, for real for real,” Drake told the crowd after the performance.

“We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world. Meek Mill, that’s my brother, that’s my nigga from day one, so we were able to this tonight in front of y’all.”

Drake and Meek Mill’s feud was among the biggest hip-hop stories of 2015, stemming from Mill’s accusations that Drake employed a ghostwriter for his guest verse on “R.I.C.O.” Meek Mill turned to social media to call out Drake, who responded with a pair of devastating diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back to Back Freestyle.” Meek Mill would fire back with “Wanna Know.”

The beef remained simmering until Meek Mill was sentenced to prison for a probation violation, at which point the feud between the rappers cooled off. In May, Meek Mill said he had “moved past” the beef after Drake campaigned for Meek Mill’s release from prison.”

“[Drake] put good energy in the air,” Meek Mill said at the time. “What happened happened. We moved past that. I think we’ll have a conversation next time we see each other, and get it going.”