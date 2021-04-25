Watch DMX’s ‘Homegoing Celebration’ Funeral Livestream

Following the DMX: Celebration of Life memorial Saturday Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the rapper born Earl Simmons will be laid to rest Sunday at a private Homegoing Celebration at an undisclosed church in the New York area. While the funeral is for friends and family only, BET will livestream the Homegoing Celebration on their YouTube channel beginning at 2:30 pm EST.

At Saturday’s memorial, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Eve, members of the Ruff Ryders and family and friends each paid tribute to DMX, while Kanye West’s Sunday Service performed renditions of Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life,” Whitney Houston’s “Jesus Loves Me,” and the Clark Sisters’ “You Brought The Sunshine.”

DMX’s coffin at brought to the arena atop a monster truck that was trailed by dozens of motorcyclists. Hundreds more fans congregated outside the venue to remember the rapper.

DMX died April 9th at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, after being admitted on April 2nd following a heart attack.