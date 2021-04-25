 Watch DMX's 'Homegoing Celebration' Funeral Livestream - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next UFC President Dana White on Packed Arena: 'It's Time to Get Back to Normal'
Home Music Music News

Watch DMX’s ‘Homegoing Celebration’ Funeral Livestream

Earl Simmons will be laid to rest Sunday at private church ceremony

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following the DMX: Celebration of Life memorial Saturday Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the rapper born Earl Simmons will be laid to rest Sunday at a private Homegoing Celebration at an undisclosed church in the New York area. While the funeral is for friends and family only, BET will livestream the Homegoing Celebration on their YouTube channel beginning at 2:30 pm EST.

At Saturday’s memorial, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Eve, members of the Ruff Ryders and family and friends each paid tribute to DMX, while Kanye West’s Sunday Service performed renditions of Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life,” Whitney Houston’s “Jesus Loves Me,” and the Clark Sisters’ “You Brought The Sunshine.”

DMX’s coffin at brought to the arena atop a monster truck that was trailed by dozens of motorcyclists. Hundreds more fans congregated outside the venue to remember the rapper.

DMX died April 9th at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, after being admitted on April 2nd following a heart attack.

In This Article: DMX, Hip-Hop

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.